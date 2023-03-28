AEW Star Matt Jackson Reportedly On The Shelf With Torn Bicep

Just as their feud with the Blackpool Combat Club seems to be picking up steam, The Elite may find themselves a man short. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks is currently dealing with a partially torn bicep. The injury reportedly occurred early on during the AEW World Trios Championship match between the Young Bucks, the Jericho Appreciation Society, and the House of Black on March 15, with Jackson working through the match while dealing with the injury.

Last week's "AEW Dynamite" included an angle where the Young Bucks were attacked just before the show began, sending both men away in an ambulance with "Hangman" Adam Page riding along. This angle is reportedly meant to explain Jackson's absence as he recovers from the injury. The severity of the partially torn bicep is currently unknown, but according to Dave Meltzer, Jackson has opted to avoid surgery in hopes to make a quicker return to action.

Following their loss of the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW Revolution earlier this month and failed attempt to reclaim the title on "Dynamite," Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks found themselves at odds with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club when a backstage brawl between the BCC and the Dark Order spilled out ringside. The conflict has seemingly caused the Elite and Page to take the first steps toward reconciliation, though Omega still seems hesitant to trust his former tag team partner and rival. With Matt Jackson on the shelf for an unknown period of time, it remains to be seen how the company reacts if they hope to keep up the momentum of the burgeoning storyline.