Mark Briscoe Says Late Brother Jay Felt Guilt About The Two Never Making It To AEW TV

Mark Briscoe debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and defeated Jay Lethal in a singles match. The bout occurred the week after his brother Jay Briscoe had passed away. Mark described his first appearance for Tony Khan's promotion – which fell on the same day as Jay's birthday – as "cool," but revealed some personal feelings that Jay had disclosed regarding the pair performing on national television together.

"Jay had such, whether it was warranted or whatever the word is I'm looking here for, he had such guilt that we never did make it to TV," Briscoe said on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast. "He felt that it was his fault. It's so weird that first night being his birthday. It was almost like, 'Wow. This is his gift to me' type thing. His gift to us."

It's said that the Briscoe Brothers were banned from performing for AEW because Warner Bros. Discovery – the owner of TBS and TNT – would not allow them to appear because of controversial comments made by Jay in the past; Jay apologized for making the remarks. It was also alleged that Jay and Mark were prohibited from appearing on AEW programming for previously wearing the Confederate flag on their ring gear.

Briscoe believes that he and Jay would "blow the roof off" if they were performing in AEW together today. The multi-time tag team champion admitted that Jay would have needed some time to adjust because he always wanted everything to be perfect. He went on to say that he misses everything about his brother and recently got emotional when he was asked about how he and Jay would travel to shows. Briscoe disclosed that he's encouraged and excited about carrying on for his brother.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription