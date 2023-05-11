Shawn Spears Talks His Proudest Matches, Biggest Accomplishments In AEW

Shawn Spears has been involved in some pretty memorable matches during his AEW tenure, and in a recent interview with WrestleZone, the 42-year-old spoke about some of his favorite ones thus far.

According to Spears, his match against Cody Rhodes at All Out 2019 was a big one for him, as he'd been itching to face his friend for quite some time. "We had always kept in touch, obviously, but we hadn't touched or wrestled each other in 10 years. And then we go out there on pay-per-view and do what we did. I thought that angle created a lot of buzz because that was pre-TV, so we ended up selling that match just based off of things we did on the internet."

Spears also cited two AEW gimmick matches among his career highlights in the company. The first was the first-ever Blood & Guts match on the May 5, 2021, episode of "AEW Dynamite," which saw him team up with The Pinnacle's MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Wardlow to take on Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle faction. He also loved being part of the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021, which once again saw the Pinnacle go up against the Inner Circle.

Spears also loved competing against Jericho in singles action, revealing that he requested to do so before they locked up. "I wanted to see how his mind worked, and I wanted to see how he thought, and I wanted to see what I could learn from him." Spears said that he runs a wrestling school, and working with greats like Jericho enables him to soak up information that he can then pass on to his students.