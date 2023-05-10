JBL Gives Health Update On WWF/WCW Veteran Black Bart After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

In March, former WWF and WCW competitor Black Bart shared the unfortunate news that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that has also spread to his liver. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer JBL provided an update on his friend.

"Bart has Stage 4 cancer. He's going through chemo regularly, and it's really hurting him bad, all kinds of ailments from the chemo that's coming out," JBL said. "He can't work, so he can't do appearances. Even though he has insurance, it's about $600 every time he gets chemo." JBL then mentioned that Bart has a 20 percent chance of living for five more years and that he's fighting for that chance.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Bart that currently is past the $2,500 mark en route to their goal of raising $10,000. JBL said he pitched the idea of a GoFundMe and Bart initially thought no one would want to help because he's been out of the ring for so long. JBL added that he's doing a signing in St. Louis this weekend and the money he makes will be donated to his friend.

Bart's career was at its peak throughout the 1980's and 1990's with time spent competing for National Wrestling Alliance territories including World Class Championship Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Florida. He joined WWF for a brief run throughout 1990 and 1991, but he was able to challenge the Hart Foundation for tag team gold during that time. Bart then joined WCW for an even shorter run before wrapping up his career in 2002.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.