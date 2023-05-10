Shotzi Finds Damage CTRL Annoying But Would Love To Get Into WWE Ring With Members

Following the 2023 WWE Draft, Shotzi is staying on "WWE SmackDown" and now finds herself on the same brand as Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. When it comes to who she wants to mix it up with on the new roster, Shotzi shared on "The Bump" that she's ready to get in the ring with Damage CTRL.

"I love them all," Shotzi said. "I mean, I find them to be very annoying, but I would love to get in the ring with them."

Shotzi's history with Kai and SKY dates back to their days on "WWE NXT" in 2020. Shotzi and Kai only had one singles match on the black and gold brand, but they shared the ring on several other occasions, including in the finals of the inaugural women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. As for SKY, Shotzi crossed paths with her a few times on "NXT" as well. In October 2022, Shotzi teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Shotzi and Bayley first crossed paths in 2020 when Bayley and Sasha Banks made a trip to "NXT" to put their tag team gold on the line against the duo of Shotzi and Tegan Nox. Last September, Bayley was able to defeat Shotzi in a singles match on "SmackDown" prior to her title match against the other Damage CTRL members.

