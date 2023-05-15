Demolition's Smash Says WWE Women's Roster Is More Impressive Than Men's Roster

For two years in a row, women have arguably stolen the show at WWE's biggest event. Be it Bianca Belair versus Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, or Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, women's matches have received some of the highest praise possible at the annual extravaganza. Turns out, it's not just the WWE Universe that have a greater appreciation for modern-day women's wrestlers. Former WWE star Smash, of Demolition, is convinced that WWE's current women's wrestlers are superior to their male counterparts. Smash shared this bold take in a recent chat with "The Wrestling Perspective" when asked if the surplus wrestling content across TV and streaming platforms bodes well for the business.

"I think it's good," Smash responded. "There are more ways for people to watch. It keeps wrestlers on their toes. They've got to be good for people to watch them. For somebody to get over now, the office really has to push them, and the wrestlers have to be incredible at their trade. Otherwise, they're not going to have jobs." Smash admitted that while he watches wrestling only sporadically, he did watch WrestleMania 39 along with his grandkids, a decision he does not regret.

"I watched Charlotte Flair. Unbelievable," Smash emphasized. "I had never seen her wrestle [before] and I thought that was one of the best matches on the card. It was incredible. She was phenomenal. Then, I started watching some more women's matches — they're incredible." In conclusion, Smash warned male wrestlers to up their game to keep up with the women. "The guys are all doing the same thing, just moving up and down — same moves and all that. The girls now are what the guys used to be — they're tough. These women have changed wrestling. It's huge."

