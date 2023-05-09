Charlotte Flair Discusses Challenges Of Her WWE WrestleMania Match With Rhea Ripley

The "Flair" family name is almost synonymous with being the "bad guy" in pro wrestling. No one would know better than Charlotte Flair, who watched her father's dastardly actions in the ring as a kid, only to later adopt his wit and mannerisms to build a Hall of Fame-worthy legacy of her own.

But at WrestleMania 39 this past April, the 14-time women's world champion found herself needing to adjust, as she was playing "a different role" than she's used to, in her match against Rhea Ripley.

In a new interview with "Boardroom," Flair said she found playing a babyface, who needed to put Ripley over as WWE's next unstoppable force, to be "a challenge."

"I find it as a challenge — and that's what I was so invested in, the challenge — because it's easy for me to just go out there, be an arrogant you-know-what," Flair said. "Rhea's character isn't necessarily arrogant; it's edgy. It's cool. She's not a heel. You want to portray her as a star; you don't want to label her as a good or bad guy."

Flair said that trying to give Ripley the rub was a great challenge for her. "Knowing that I could make that come to life was such a great challenge for me as a performer and where I'm at."

"The Queen," though, stated that she relishes new challenges and said that she had to change a few things up for her clash with Ripley at "The Show of Shows."

"That's when it gets fun," she continued. "I'm outta my head just changing some of the things up that I would naturally do in a match. It was a great challenge; I don't know how else to put it without giving away the magic."