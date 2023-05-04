Charlotte Flair Comments On WWE-Endeavor Deal, Her Post-WrestleMania Absence

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE television since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. "The Queen" recently spoke to The Boardroom and addressed her current absence.

"For me, I went from having never any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it's a blessing and a curse," Flair said. "Like, no one wants to be injured, but having that first time off for that extended amount of time, I think was definitely healthy for my mindset."

The multi-time women's champion also addressed the WWE-UFC merger under Endeavor and noted that her position isn't going to change as a performer. Flair called the sale a "big deal" and is interested to see what happens in the future, but she remains focused on making the people in charge and the fans happy.

Flair took an extended hiatus in 2022 that lasted nearly eight months. It was the longest period of time she's spent away from the ring since debuting on "NXT" in 2013. However, she did take care of several personal issues during that time including dental procedures that had been put off. Upon returning at the end of December, Flair beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's title and then defended it twice against Sonya Deville before clashing with Ripley on the grandest stage of them all.