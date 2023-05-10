Tommy Dreamer And Mickie James Praise Bron Breakker's Heel Run On WWE NXT

Bron Breakker has been a staple of "WWE NXT" for nearly two years, but it was only recently that he turned heel after losing the "NXT" Championship. In the short amount of time he's portrayed that character, Breakker has impressed fans and pundits alike, including the hosts of "Busted Open Radio."

"I enjoyed the show, and then I enjoyed a heel Bron Breakker," Dreamer said during a recent episode when discussing the May 9 edition of "WWE NXT." Mickie James echoed that sentiment as she stated, "It's exciting because I think a lot of people were worried — but I think he's really come into his own. I like heel Bron, I think it shows a different side to him and gives him more of an edge. Why not switch it up? I think it's more impactful than when he was a babyface and as champion."

Breakker's second "NXT" title reign lasted nearly one full year when he was ultimately defeated by Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand and Deliver in April. On the following episode of "NXT," Breakker and Hayes officially executed a double turn, allowing Breakker to embrace the heel role after months of receiving mixed reactions from the WWE Performance Center crowd. Since then, he's picked up victories over Andre Chase and Trick Williams, and speared Hayes through a platform in the "NXT" arena.

It has been confirmed that Breakker and Hayes will have a rematch for the coveted title in the main event of NXT Battleground in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Sunday, May 28. That event will also include the tournament finals to crown a new "NXT" Women's Champion.

