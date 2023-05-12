Mark Briscoe On Being Turned Down By WWE: 'We Were Not Cosmetically Pleasing Enough'

It is widely acknowledged that The Briscoes, The New Day, Young Bucks, and The Usos are the four generation-defining tag teams of the modern era. While two of those units have dominated WWE's tag team division over the past decade or so, it's now come to light that The Briscoes were on the verge of doing the same — only if former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis didn't have a change of heart.

During his recent appearance on "Talk Is Jericho," Mark Briscoe recounted the story of Laurinaitis rejecting The Briscoes at an FCW/WWE tryout in the early 2000s.

"Everybody was saying, 'They really liked you. They're gonna bring you guys on,'" Briscoe recalled. "I guess it was a week or two after we had got home, we were just waiting to hear back because they said, 'We will give you a holler and let you know.' John Laurinaitis called and he goes, 'Yeah, we really liked your stuff but I think we're going to pass for right now. Let us know if you guys want another try.'

"That kind of rubbed me the wrong way," Briscoe continued. "But then I guess when he talked to Jay, as he called Jay either before or after he called me, he said, 'Man, you know what he told me? He said that we were not cosmetically pleasing enough!'"

Upon chatting with his brother, Mark felt Laurinaitis' comments were "cold" and that The Briscoes had been disrespected by the former WWE executive.