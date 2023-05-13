Impact's Taylor Wilde Says She Didn't Get Into WWE Because She Wasn't A Model

Throughout 2006 and 2007, Taylor Wilde was signed to WWE's developmental territories Deep South Wrestling and then FCW. But during her time there, she realized she wasn't going to be a WWE Diva.

"I came into the business young, and then I kind of assumed this little sister role versus I never felt sexualized in any way backstage, not by my superiors, not by my coworkers," Wilde said during a recent appearance on "Ten Count." "At no time did I see myself as the TNA version of Trish, or I never thought of myself as this WWE Diva type of wrestler. I thought I was this indie girl who was just here to prove myself to wrestle because WWE never put me in that category."

Wilde explained that WWE was looking for the next Stratus or Torrie Wilson, and she didn't fit into those boxes. Then after a year of being in developmental, WWE hired women like The Bella Twins and Maryse who had a modeling background so that they could be trained to wrestle. As a result, Wilde, Krissy Vaine, Angelina Love, and Natalya were then responsible for training them.

She added, "Granted, these women have been extremely successful, and no shade whatsoever. That part was deflating... We were all responsible for training those girls in the developmental system, and we've all had very different careers than them, but that's the way the cookie crumbles."

Wilde went on to join TNA's Knockouts division where she won the Knockouts Championship once and became one-half of the inaugural Knockouts Tag Team Champions. She is currently in the midst of her third tag title reign, this time alongside KiLynn King.

