GCW Fight Night Brooklyn Live Coverage (5/11): GCW Title Match, Matt Cardona Birthday Celebration, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents Fight Night Brooklyn from the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. Seven matches are currently scheduled for tonight's show, including Masha Slamovich defending the GCW World Championship against Alec Price. Slamovich's most recent title defense came at GCW Scene of the Crime 2023 last month in Orlando, Florida, where she defeated Sawyer Wreck after sending the "Matriarch of Mayhem" through a door bridge and choking her out. Elsewhere, Jordan Oliver puts the JCW Championship on the line against John Wayne Murdoch and the current NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. takes on Tony Deppen in a non-title clash. Also, Matt Cardona will hold a birthday celebration. Steph De Lander will likely be in attendance with Cardona to celebrate his upcoming 38th birthday.

Announced card

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Alec Price for the GCW World Championship

* Jordan Oliver (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch for the JCW Championship

* Joey Janela vs. Blake Christian

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tony Deppen

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Charles Mason

* 1 Called Manders vs. Alex Coughlin

* The SAT (Joel Maximo and Jose Maximo) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers)