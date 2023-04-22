GCW Scene Of The Crime 2023 Live Coverage (4/22): Masha Slamovich Defends GCW Title Against Sawyer Wreck

Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW Scene of the Crime 2023 from the Engelwood Center in Orlando, Florida. Eight matches are currently scheduled for this evening's show, including Masha Slamovich defending the GCW Championship against Sawyer Wreck. Slamovich's most recent title defense occurred last week when she defeated Cole Radrick at GCW I Can't Feel My Face 2023. After that bout was over, Blake Christian teased cashing in his Grab the Brass Ring contract on the reigning GCW Champion. Christian will be under the same roof as Slamovich again tonight to renew his rivalry with Alex Zayne. Elsewhere, Komander was penciled in to face Joey Janela in singles action, but "The Bad Boy" has been forced to pull out of that clash due to a nasty burn he recently suffered during a match in Japan.

Announced card prior to the show

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Sawyer Wreck for the GCW Championship

* Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Shigehiro Irie for the JCW Championship

* Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne

* Tony Deppen vs. Robert Martyr

* Rich Swann vs. Arez

* THURSSY (EFFY, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik) vs. Brat Pack (Billie Starkz and Brogan Finlay) and Cole Radrick

* Komander vs. TBA

* Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Culture Inc (Malik Bosede and Eli Knight)