GCW Scene Of The Crime 2023 Live Coverage (4/22): Masha Slamovich Defends GCW Title Against Sawyer Wreck
Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW Scene of the Crime 2023 from the Engelwood Center in Orlando, Florida. Eight matches are currently scheduled for this evening's show, including Masha Slamovich defending the GCW Championship against Sawyer Wreck. Slamovich's most recent title defense occurred last week when she defeated Cole Radrick at GCW I Can't Feel My Face 2023. After that bout was over, Blake Christian teased cashing in his Grab the Brass Ring contract on the reigning GCW Champion. Christian will be under the same roof as Slamovich again tonight to renew his rivalry with Alex Zayne. Elsewhere, Komander was penciled in to face Joey Janela in singles action, but "The Bad Boy" has been forced to pull out of that clash due to a nasty burn he recently suffered during a match in Japan.
Announced card prior to the show
* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Sawyer Wreck for the GCW Championship
* Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Shigehiro Irie for the JCW Championship
* Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne
* Tony Deppen vs. Robert Martyr
* Rich Swann vs. Arez
* THURSSY (EFFY, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik) vs. Brat Pack (Billie Starkz and Brogan Finlay) and Cole Radrick
* Komander vs. TBA
* Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Culture Inc (Malik Bosede and Eli Knight)
Scramble Match Opener
Jimmy Lloyd vs. Yoya vs. Hunter Drake vs. Mr. Danger vs. Ty Hill vs. Yuya Uemera
All six wrestlers went back and forth to start the match. Danger delivered a leg drop to Hill, who was draped over the middle rope. Drake performed a moonsault to the floor. Lloyd drove Drake into the canvas back inside the ring. Yoya and Uemera collided. Yoya delivered a headscissors to Uemera after going over the top rope to the floor. Danger leaped to the outside.
Four wrestlers were involved in a superplex in the corner. Drake delivered a splash from the top. Hill planted Lloyd with a Destroyer. Lloyd responded with a kick to the head. Uemera and Danger fought. Drake delivered a Spanish Fly to Danger from the top. Lloyd drove Drake into the canvas. Yoya took out Lloyd. Hill landed a Death Valley driver on Yoya. Hill performed a springboard 450 from the top rope to the floor.
Back inside the ring, Lloyd caught Hill with a cutter while he performed a shooting star press. Lloyd drove Hill into the mat to win.
Winner: Jimmy Lloyd via pinfall
Singles Action
- There was a slight pause as the GCW crew attempted to put the entrance way back together after it collapsed.
Tony Deppen vs. Robert Martyr
Deppen and Martyr traded pinfall attempts. Deppen and Martyr then exchanged holds on the mat. Deppen escaped and blew his nose in Martyr's face. Martyr struck Deppen in the ribs on the canvas. Marytyr delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Deppen replied and worked over Martyr's arm.
Martyr and Deppen exchanged blows in the center of the ring. Deppen struck Martyr in the eyes. Deppen pushed Martyr in the face while asking him to fight back. Deppen and Martyr traded forearm strikes. Martyr sent Deppen into the corner with a dropkick. Martyr attempted a cover after driving Deppen into the mat.
Martyr came close to ending the bout with a cover. Deppen connected with double knees in the corner. Martyr grabbed the bottom rope to escape Deppen's arm submission. Martyr drove Deppen into the mat with a powerbomb. Martyr locked in a crab and then an STF. Martyr could not finish Deppen off after landing a Death Valley driver variation
Both wrestlers traded blows again in the middle of the ring. Martyr immediately kicked out a cover after Deppen connected with a knee to the face. Deppen and Martyr went back and forth. Deppen connected with another knee strike to pick up the victory.
Winner: Tony Deppen via pinfall
- After the match, Deppen pulled Martyr up and gently slapped him in the face to show his respect.
Tag Team Bout
Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Culture Inc (Malik Bosede and Eli Knight) w/ Nick Holiday
Both teams shook hands before the action got underway. Bosede delivered headscissors to Extremo and sent him out of the ring with a dropkick. Ciclope drove Bosede into the mat with a spinebuster. Knight returned and Ciclope to the floor with a hurricanrana. Extremo was sent back to the outside. Bosede soared over the top rope to wipe out Los Macizos. Knight followed up with a moonsault.
Ciclope broke up Culture Inc's pin attempt on Extremo upon returning to the ring. Culture Inc continued to dominate. Ciclope responded by delivering a double Northern Lights suplex. Extremo pulled out two wooden doors and two steel chairs from underneath the ring. Ciclope set up a door bridge in the corner. All four wrestlers crashed through the door with a big superplex.
Extremo was planted on his head with a poisonrana. Ciclope struck Knight with a steel chair while he was on the top turnbuckle. Ciclope set up another door bridge. Ciclope sent Bosede through the door with a powerbomb to pick up the win.
Winner: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) via pinfall
- After the match, it was revealed that Extremo's shoulder had popped out following the poisonrana.
Rich Swann against Arez
Rich Swann vs. Arez