Joey Janela Pulls Out Of GCW Shows Due To Burn Suffered During Match In Japan

Most of the time, it's very good to be "Bad Boy" Joey Janela, promoter of Joey Janela's Spring Break, superstar of GCW and DDT, and one of the top patrons of Big Mommy Milkers. Unfortunately, living the "Bad Boy" life does occasionally have pitfalls, and one of those pitfalls may be keeping Janela out of the ring for a little bit. It will at least be doing so this weekend, as Janela revealed on Twitter.

"Hey guys unfortunately I'm not gonna be able to wrestle at GCW this weekend," Janela tweeted. "The burn on my arm is only getting worse, since it's on a joint the flexibility on my left arm is severely limited. I will be going to a hospital later. I will still be in ATL & Orlando please support me at my merchandise table!" Janela suffered a second-degree burn on his arm during his last match in DDT, where he fought Japanese legend Atsushi Onita in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. While the match has flown under the radar to the points result for it haven't been posted, Janela shared photos of the burn on Twitter days ago, and indicated he received the injury while taking an exploding bat to the arm by Onita. Shortly after his announcement, he shared another photo of the burn.

"Burnt AF!" Janela tweeted. "Happy 420!" As a result, Janela will be unable to compete in both of his scheduled matches at GCW's Into the Light and Scene of the Crime events this Friday and Saturday, where he was scheduled to face Brian Keith and new AEW signing Komander, respectively. As of this writing, GCW has yet to announce replacement weekend opponents for Keith and Komander.