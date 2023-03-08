Joey Janela Vs Yuki Ueno Signed For GCW Vs. DDT Show On WWE WrestleMania Weekend

In a loaded WrestleMania week of shows, it appears that Japanese promotion DDT is looking to make the biggest statement. The promotion has not one, but two shows scheduled as part of GCW's Collective, including a solo show and a cross promotion style GCW vs. DDT event taking place on March 31.

And while the card has been filling up nicely, GCW may have just unveiled the show's biggest match yet, revealing it on Twitter.

"GCW vs DDT UPDATE," the tweet read. "Just Signed: JOEY JANELA vs YUKI UENO."

While fans are certainly familiar with Janela, from his runs in AEW and GCW to his tweets on many subjects, this will likely be the first time many US fans have seen Ueno, who will be wrestling his first ever matches on US soil come WrestleMania weekend. They will likely be in for a treat, as the 27-year-old has emerged as one of DDT's most promising talents, and is currently one fifth of the KO'D Ten Man Tag Tea Champions.

Despite this being Ueno's first trek to the US, it will not be the first time he and Janela – who has been regularly working with DDT over the past year — have crossed paths. In fact, their singles match will be a rematch from the D-Ou Grand Prix tournament, which took place during November 2022. And it will be Janela seeking revenge, as Ueno defeated him enroute to winning the tournament weeks later.