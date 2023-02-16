Eddie Kingston To Team Up With His Wrestling Idol Over WWE WrestleMania Weekend

Despite all his pent-up anger, Eddie Kingston can sometimes enjoy the simple things in life: addressing his enemies, studying the King's Road style of All Japan Pro Wrestling, and stepping in the ring with Jun Akiyama — one of his wrestling heroes. Kingston has already had the pleasure of the latter on two separate occasions back in November — once in a singles encounter during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear, and the other on opposite sides of a tag match. The third time will be the charm during WrestleMania weekend.

Yesterday, DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Kingston and Akiyama would team up on March 30 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles in a dream match of sorts against Daisuke Sasaki and KANON of Damnation T.A.

While Akiyama — one of the most successful wrestlers in Japan over the last four decades — and "The Mad King" will surely be ready to go, this match will be no walk in the park against one of the more formidable units in DDT. Sasaki and KANON, as founding members of the Damnation T.A. faction have compiled an impressive 15-2 record as a duo, and are former KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titleholders with stablemate AJ Paul. Sasaki alone has 22 title reigns overall to his credit across his 15-year career with DDT.

In addition to that particular show during WrestleMania weekend, DDT will also be putting on a joint show with GCW on March 31 as part of The Collective.