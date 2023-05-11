Chavo Guerrero On Controversial Rey Mysterio Comments: 'Real Issues Create Real Money'

Chavo Guerrero recently stirred up controversy by claiming that Rey Mysterio has been "prostituting" the name of Chavo's late-uncle Eddie Guerrero. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Guerrero explains that he was following the advice of Vince McMahon.

"I've said it before, and Vince 100% believes this, just like Jerry Jarrett...real issues create real money," Guerrero said. Guerrero was especially taken aback by the response to his comments as he felt it was a rehash of his and Rey's 2007 feud.

"This is nothing that I didn't do in 2007," Guerrero continued. "'You wanna be a Guerrero. You'll never be a Guerrero. You're jealous of us.' That whole thing and people latched on to us. Did they forget? I don't know."

Chavo says that the situation started with an online signing, where he received questions about Rey's son Dominik, and his feud with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I just start playing with it a little bit," Guerrero explained. "I kinda laughed talking about Dominik was 'probably a Guerrero.' 100% sarcasm." Guerrero got a concerned look from the signing host but thought nothing of it, as he was simply being tongue-in-cheek with his comments. Then the comments began to aggregate.

"Nick Hausman texted me and told me, 'hey man, your stuff is all over news,'" Guerrero exclaimed, saying that he was surprised that mainstream publications like the New York Post picked up the story.

"Literally I was kinda being tongue-in-cheek, kinda laughing about it or whatever and joking 'Look, I'm sorry that nobody knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is but you want to be a Guerrero, you've always wanted to be a Guerrero.' It was very tongue-in-cheek."

Guerrero says that he then decided to start tweeting about the situation, which got some serious attention online, but the former ECW Champion has never shied away from heat.

"It's the art of heat," Guerrero said. "People forget, I'm doing all this stuff in Hollywood but I'm still a wrestler. It's fed my family for 85 years."