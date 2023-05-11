Matt Cardona Seeking Help Finding Lost Cat, Kylo, In Lake Nona Region Of Orlando, FL

In February 2018, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green welcomed a cat named Kylo into their family, which promptly turned the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion into a cat person. Unfortunately, Kylo has escaped.

Cardona has taken to Twitter in the hopes that friends, fans, and strangers, especially those located in the areas around the Story Park and Lake Nona sections of Orlando, FL where Cardona and Green reside, can help locate the lost feline. The cat is described as grey and white with yellow eyes, and was reportedly not wearing a collar. No information has been given as to whether the animal is chipped or not.