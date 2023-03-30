Matt Cardona Calls Not Signing With AEW 'A Blessing In Disguise,' Says He'd Be On Dark

Though Cody Rhodes had a successful career all over the world after he left WWE in 2016, his path may not be for every wrestler. For instance, that same trajectory charted by "The American Nightmare" didn't work for Matt Cardona.

Despite being "Alwayz Ready," it seemed like AEW wasn't ready for him when he was released from WWE in 2020. But with the benefit of hindsight, the "Michael Jordan of Wrestling Figure Collecting" can see that things worked out better for him in the long run.

During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations With The Classic," Cardona revealed that his long-time friend Rhodes was there for him as soon as he lost his dream job. But some of the connections made for him didn't play out exactly how the he anticipated.

"Cody right away put me in contact with his agent," said Cardona. "He gave me some great advice, but in the wrestling business, if a producer or an agent is giving you feedback on a match, sometimes that advice doesn't work for you. I realized I don't want an agent. I don't need somebody doing my bookings. I want to be in the trenches. I want to be the guy knowing the numbers. I want to be the guy doing the negotiating. I want to be the guy in control."