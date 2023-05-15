The Advice AEW's Saraya Says She Would Give To Her Younger Self

Having spent nearly half her life in the public eye, Saraya, 30, has seen her fair share of ups and downs.

In a recent interview with "Wilde On," the AEW star was asked what advice a 30-year-old version of herself would impart to her younger self. The response seemingly shocked the interviewer as Saraya broached the subject of the leaked sex video involving herself and two former coworkers.

"Don't have sex on camera," Saraya said before breaking into laughter. "I would tell her that, though. Honestly, with all the stuff that happened to me, like, I don't regret anything — I really don't.

"Even though all that stuff is out there, and everything is very public with the struggles I've gone through, I'm so thankful that it happened to me because I was able to be strong enough to come out of it. But, also, I'm able to help people with it now. Even back then, I would tell a 13-year-old Saraya that 's–t's gonna get real and you're gonna hit rock bottom at a certain point.'"

Saraya then touched upon attempting to take her own life following the leak of the sex tape, before reiterating that the incident taught her some valuable life lessons. If she could give that version of herself — in 2017 — any advice, it'd be: "'You're gonna come out of it and become a better person. There are people that love you in this world.'"

In conclusion, Saraya would urge her younger self to stay off social media. "I'll also try and tell her that social media isn't real. At one point, I believed it was," Saraya added.

Saraya is indeed doing a lot of things right. Last November, she overcame the odds and returned to the ring for the first time in nearly five years.