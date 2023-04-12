Saraya Was 'Terrified' To Return To Wrestling In AEW, Says Britt Baker Has Helped Her

Saraya has revealed that she was incredibly nervous before her return to the ring with AEW and credited Britt Baker for helping her get over the nerves.

While talking on "Superstar Crossover," Saraya detailed why she was nervous before her return match at AEW Full Gear in November 2022, her first match in five years.

"So, coming back, I was extremely nervous, first of all. It was the most terrified I've ever been in wrestling, coming back after five years after a current injury, and everyone is watching you," she explained. "They don't know if you're gonna mess up or they want you to mess up or they're actually enjoying the fact you're back. There's so many eyes on you, so this is the most terrified I've ever been to wrestle."

She praised Britt Baker for having the courage to wrestle her as some others may have not wanted to wrestle someone who had such a serious injury.

"A big shoutout to Britt [Baker] for being the first to wrestle me when I came back because it takes a lot of guts to wrestle someone with such a crazy injury and to go a full match and carry me too because I was blowing out of my a**, dude," said Saraya.

The former WWE star said that she has had to change the way she moved and bumped, while she also said that her neck is fine.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, had to call time on her career in 2018 after she suffered a serious neck injury in a house show match. She signed with AEW last year and has so far been in five matches, with her latest coming at Revolution, where she faced AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho in a triple threat match.