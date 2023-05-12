The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson Reportedly Cleared Following Partially Torn Biceps

Matt Jackson hasn't wrestled since the Elite's match against House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships back in March. The AEW star is believed to have worked through the bout with an injury, and it was later revealed that he'd suffered a partially torn biceps setback. However, it seems that the Young Buck has made a speedy recovery and is ready to return to action.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jackson recovered from the injury sooner than expected. He was cleared to compete again this week, which explains why he took some bumps on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite." Originally, Jackson wasn't expected to be cleared for a few more weeks, though he has been doing some resistance training in recent weeks.

Jackson provided an injury update in April, revealing that he opted against surgery in favor of treatments such as platelet-rich plasma injections. He was also able to film a physical angle as part of the Elite's ongoing feud with Blackpool Combat Club, but he had to work with a compression sleeve on his left arm. That said, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed that he felt capable of wrestling at the time, but he didn't perform any substantial maneuvers until the latest episode of "Dynamite."

The most recent "Dynamite" saw Jackson and his brother, Nick, get into a scrap with Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli during Kenny Omega's cage match against Jon Moxley, suggesting that his first match since March will happen in the very near future.