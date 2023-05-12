The Miz Teams Up With The Cleveland Browns For Animated Schedule Release Video

The Cleveland Browns, who went 7-10 last season, will be out to make an impact in the coming months. The AFC North team just revealed its game schedule for 2023, and they brought in WWE Superstar The Miz to provide some color commentary for the occasion.

The team announced the upcoming games via an animated video, which depicts a fictional grappling promotion called Dawg Pound Wrestling. In the video, a character named Brownie the Elf takes to the ring and battles the wrestling mascots of other NFL teams that are scheduled to face the Browns in the near future. Brownie conquers all of his opponents as well, suggesting that the Browns are confident about going on an undefeated streak.