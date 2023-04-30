The Miz And Alexa Bliss To Appear On Next Episode Of That's My Jam

Wrestlers and gameshows have gone hand-and-hand for many years, and that legacy will continue tonight when Alexa Bliss and The Miz compete on "That's My Jam" with Jimmy Fallon. The two WWE stalwarts will be the first pro wrestlers to appear on the NBC game show where they will team up to battle against Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, both of whom are best known for their work as co-writers and actors on "South Side" and "Sherman's Showcase" in recent years.

For Alexa Bliss, this will be her second gameshow appearance since her hiatus from WWE television began following this year's Royal Rumble event. Before taking part in Fallon's game show later tonight, the highly-decorated WWE star appeared on FOX's "The Masked Singer" just last month where she appeared disguised as an Axolotol in the show's ninth season. As for The Miz, he remains a regular fixture on WWE television, with the first day of the 2023 WWE Draft on last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" determining that the former WWE Champion will remain on "Raw" for the foreseeable future.

Bliss and The Miz's involvement in tonight's episode of "That's My Jam" will be the umpteenth time that pro wrestlers will appear on gameshows in recent memory. Even just looking at the past year, Xavier Woods appeared on an episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" last Autumn, which was merely a sign of things to come for WWE stars. A partnership between WWE and "Wheel of Fortune" was announced in late October, leading to even more wrestling stars appearing on the legendary game show in the months to follow.