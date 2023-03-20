Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss All MIA Heading Into WWE WrestleMania

As the excitement continues to build heading into WrestleMania 39, Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss remain notably absent from WWE programming. All three performers have been off television in recent weeks without any explanation being provided by the company. A new report has suggested that people within WWE are reluctant to give any details away.

According to PWI Elite, Wyatt was originally scheduled to be a part of the final "WWE SmackDown's" heading into WrestleMania 39. However, there has been no official word on why Wyatt abruptly disappeared from television recently. The report indicates that WWE sources have so far failed to provide an answer when queried. Because of Wyatt's absence, Bo Dallas, who is reportedly behind the Uncle Howdy character, was allegedly not backstage at "SmackDown" last Friday. In Bliss' case, there are also said to be no updates, and it is currently unknown if she will be in Los Angeles, California, for WrestleMania week.

It was recently speculated that Wyatt was taken off television due to an undisclosed physical injury. Those details emerged after the former WWE Champion failed to appear at the March 12 house show at Madison Square Garden despite being advertised. Wyatt had entered a feud with Bobby Lashley on WWE programming as the pair looked set to collide at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Bliss tweeted that she wasn't on a hiatus after it was alleged that she was taking a break from the company. Bliss last performed inside the ring at the Royal Rumble premium live event in January, unsuccessfully challenging Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship.