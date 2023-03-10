Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Reports Of WWE Hiatus: 'They Know Where To Find Me'

In the newest edition of the Wrestling Observer newsletter, Dave Meltzer had reported that five-time WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is currently on a hiatus from WWE. Bliss saw the reports of the rumor spreading around and gave her side of the story, tweeting: "Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me." About 13 minutes later, Bliss also tweeted: "also need to remember – you only see what parts of life I want you to see."

Bliss has not been seen on WWE TV since losing to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble, failing to capture the "Raw" Women's Championship for a fourth time. Just a couple of months prior to her match against Belair, Bliss held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the third time, this time alongside Asuka for less than a week before losing them to Damage CTRL — the team they originally defeated the titles for. Despite her recently competing in big matches, this is not the first time that she went from competing for a title to not being seen on WWE TV for months, as it happened following Extreme Rules 2021 when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair.

Someone on Twitter joked about her potentially living on Mars as a reason for her not currently being on WWE TV, to which Bliss tweeted: "I heard she did in fact move to mars."

No return date has been set for Bliss to return to the company, however, with WrestleMania 39 coming up, many stars have returned during WrestleMania season or even on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania.