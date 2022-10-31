New WWE And Wheel Of Fortune Crossover Announced

The Halloween Havoc event of WCW and now "WWE NXT" is well-known for its recurring "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" stipulation, but WWE wrestlers and fans will soon be able to spin TV's most famous wheel on "Wheel of Fortune." Sony Pictures announced via a press release that "Wheel Of Fortune" will team up with WWE to film a special week featuring Superstars and superfans, meaning that it's something you can possibly be a part of.

"For the first time ever, Wheel of Fortune (WOF) is partnering with the WWE on a week of shows and looking for WWE superfans to spin the Wheel and solve puzzles alongside some of their favorite WWE Superstars," the press release stated. "To be considered for an audition, fans who love WWE & WOF will want to visit www.wheeloffortune.com to register and upload a video letting producers know why they are the WWE's biggest fan, why they should be a contestant during this electrifying week of shows, and which WWE Superstar they would want to play with."

Filming for this set of tapings occurs at beginning of 2023 in Culver City, CA as "Wheel Of Fortune" will be celebrating its 40th year on television. Connections have already been made, as reigning King Of The Ring Xavier Woods recently appeared on an episode of "Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune." Woods joined comedian Steve Agee and Kate Flannery (better known as Meredith from "The Office") to spin the big wheel and buy some vowels. He also took a moment to arm-wrestle longtime host Pat Sajak.