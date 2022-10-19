Another Episode Of Xavier Woods' G4 Show 'The Arena' Could Reportedly Sill Air

If you were caught off guard earlier this week by the announcement that the G4 TV network was shutting down, you weren't the only one. WWE star Xavier Woods, who was heavily involved with G4 via the programs "Attack of the Show" and the WWE produced "Arena", was also left in disbelief by the situation, which reportedly saw G4 pulled by Comcast, coincidentally after the crew behind "Arena" all decided to quit.

Despite all of the hoopla, there may yet be one last episode of "Arena" that could air before G4 disappears into the ether. According to PWInsider, an episode of the program was, and possibly still is, scheduled to air later this month, featuring Woods, WWE star Bayley, and former WWE star turned maybe, possibly again WWE star Tyler Breeze. As one would expect, the status of the episode has been thrown into question with G4 shutting down, and it's possible the episode will not surface. PWInsider did note however that, despite the plan to discontinue the channel, G4 is thus far still on the air, with programming airing on the channel just last night.

Many will note that Woods unfortunately learned of the news about G4 while on a flight, when his phone blew up with several messages regarding the decision. While he was disappointed in the way the decision was handled, Woods, on a Twitch stream, was quick to point out that this was merely a setback, and that he, along with the others involved in the revamped G4, which only relaunched last year, would kill it going forward.