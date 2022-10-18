Xavier Woods Reveals Unfortunate Way He Found Out About G4 Shuttering

Austin Creed, aka Xavier Woods, said he was blindsided by the news that G4 was ceasing operations.

On Sunday, Deadline reported the gaming network was closing down, leading employees to find out via social media. Creed, who joined G4 as a host when the network was revived in 2020, said during a Twitch stream hosted by The Completionist that he first learned the news after logging onto WiFi during a flight.

According to Creed, he was trading social media info with another passenger and decided to hop on the flight's WiFi. "But as I opened up Twitter, I see a bunch of texts coming through," he said. "My texts are going insane, my Twitter is going insane. I was like, 'What happened?' And then I see, oh, G4 doesn't exist anymore. It's like, 'Cool, I've got three more hours on this flight and I want to scream and cry and throw and break things, but I have to sit in my seat and wait and stew.'"

The emotional Twitch stream featured similar stories, while former G4 host The Completionist, aka Jirard Khalil, teared up as his ex-coworkers shared supportive messages. Creed joined the stream about an hour after it began.

"I just don't understand why they couldn't tell anybody," Creed said. "We found out on Twitter? Like, come on?"

"This is something we that always say whenever people get released in professional wrestling: Now it's time to show everybody that's watching that this s*** didn't happen because of us," he continued. "They hired us because we as a group are good at this s***, you know? This is a setback ... but we're all about to kill it."