AEW Ratings In The UK Surprisingly Down Since All In Wembley Stadium Announcement

It was revealed last month that All Elite Wrestling would be heading across the pond for the first time on August 27 to present All In at Wembley Stadium. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, television ratings in the United Kingdom have "gone way down" since the announcement. It's said that the broadcast of "AEW Rampage" on April 25 received 57,000 viewers, which is around 38 percent less than usual. Also, the airing of "AEW Dynamite" at 9 pm on April 28 generated 77,000 viewers — the show "peaked" at 200,000 viewers in that same timeslot back in November.