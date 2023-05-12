WWE SmackDown Preview (5/12): Roman Reigns To Appear, WWE World Title Tournament Continues

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to WWE tonight for the first time since "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 39. "The Tribal Chief" heads to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, for "SmackDown" this evening after The Usos and Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle and the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Backlash. It's unclear what Reigns has planned for later, but he will likely want to address the tension that was seen between Sikoa and Jey Uso during that six-man tag team battle in Puerto Rico this past weekend.

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament will continue tonight. It has been confirmed that Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio will battle in a triple threat match, while Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will also collide in a three-way bout. The two wrestlers who emerge victorious from those two bouts will advance to a singles match later in the show, with the winner heading to the Night of Champions premium live event to take on Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the gold.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend the belts against Bayley and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. The challengers picked up a non-title victory against the reigning champions on the May 1 episode of "Raw" to set up tonight's title clash. This evening's championship bout will see the titleholders defend the gold for the second time since becoming champions last month.