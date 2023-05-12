New Details On WWE Sale Talks, How Many Other Potential Buyers Were Interested

Throughout the first half of 2023, headlines in the wrestling news world were dominated by talks of a WWE sale. Endeavor would end up as the buyer, and now, a new report filed with the SEC is shedding light on the negotiations.

More than sixty prospectors got in touch with WWE's financial advisors before the company selected and entered confidentiality agreements with twenty between February and March. Of those, nine demonstrated interest through written proposals, which included Endeavor. Discussions between Endeavor and WWE began on February 7 before Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, company president Mark Shapiro, and other members of the company sat down with WWE President Nick Khan, Vince McMahon, and other WWE personnel to discuss the proposal.

Endeavor was granted 51 percent ownership while WWE held onto the remaining 49 percent despite the preliminary proposal of 57 percent ownership going to Endeavor and 43 percent of ownership going to WWE. Both parties agreed to the final terms of the deal on April 2 during night two of WrestleMania.