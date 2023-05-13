Matt Hardy Teases AEW Trios Title Run With Brother Zay After Deleting The Firm

Cinematic matches at the Hardy Compound have become a calling card of Matt Hardy over the course of his storied career. Stretching across multiverses, timelines, and various promotions, Hardy has faced off against a number of foes in his Broken Universe, including Decay, Bray Wyatt, and even Jeff Hardy. But most recently with The Firm Deletion on "AEW Rampage," Stokely Hathaway and The Firm were the latest foes to be deleted by the multi-time champion and his compatriots. This means that Hardy and Isiah Kassidy's AEW contracts have finally been released from the control of "All Ego" Ethan Page. And now that the duo is free to do as they please, they have their sights set on championship gold.

On the latest edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Kassidy commented on the exuberant feelings he has after disposing of Hathaway, Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill. "It's been amazing," he said. "We finally deleted The Firm and we finally got out these bulls**t ass contracts. We're free men now. We're free men, so I'm excited for the future."

Hardy then chimed in with some of the possibilities of their future together. Whether it's another tag team accolade with his brother or possibly a trios run with Brother Nero and the newly christened Brother Zay, it seems like Matt is on another Expedition of Gold. According to the "Sensei of Mattitude," there is "a lot of potential for the Hardys running for the tag titles [or] Hardy Party running for the trios titles." With strong contenders like FTR and the House of Black holding the multi-man titles in AEW, either option is sure to produce some wonderful pro wrestling.

