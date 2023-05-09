Director's Cut Of AEW's The Firm Deletion Made Available To Watch On YouTube

This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured The Firm Deletion — the latest cinematic match taking place at The Hardy Compound, seemingly marking the end of the story between the Hardy Boyz and Private Party against The Firm. While sections of the match were cut for time on the "Rampage" broadcast, the extended "Director's Cut" of The Firm Deletion is now available on YouTube.

A successor to Hardy's previous cinematic matches in Impact Wrestling and WWE, The Firm Deletion was the first Hardy Compound match in AEW. However, The Firm Deletion isn't AEW's first cinematic match, with past examples including Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing 2020 and an on-location street fight at Revolution 2021 featuring Sting and Darby Allin vs. Team Taz.

As of now, it's unclear what long term ramifications The Firm Deletion will have on AEW, and the match has left the audience with more questions than answers – will the Hardy Boyz return to their normal personas for a tag team run, or are Broken Matt and Jeff here to stay? Is The Firm truly deleted, or will Stokely Hathaway lead the group to seek revenge on Tony Khan for putting them in the match? Only time will tell.

Fan reaction to The Firm Deletion on social media has been mostly positive, but there's no denying Hardy's cinematic matches are divisive and not for everyone. It remains to be seen if AEW co-owner Tony Khan elects to bring the match-type back again, or if The Firm Deletion remains the only Hardy Compound match in AEW.