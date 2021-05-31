The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) defeated The Pinnacle (MJF, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and FTR) at tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing.

The two teams battled in a Stadium Stampede Match (the PPV’s main event) where if Inner Circle lost, they would have had to disband. Guevara hit a 630 splash on Spears to pick up the pinfall win for his team.

During there match there were a few cameos, including Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer, and Konnan. Meyer and another of his coaches looked on as Jericho beat the heck out of MJF one of Daily Place’s offices. Konnan acted as a DJ while FTR and Santana/Ortiz battled in a club.

