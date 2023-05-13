More Details About Leva Bates Leaving AEW

Fightful Select has shared more backstage details behind Leva Bates' AEW departure. As reported earlier this month, Bates announced on her social media accounts that she was going to be leaving the company to "focus" on herself, her future, and her career. She had been with the company for four years.

Per Fightful Select, her contract situation was "a unique one" and was surprised by the news. AEW reportedly didn't have a conversation with her about renewing her deal and she learned about her AEW departure when people had contacted her to check up on her, since they found out about it via email.

Bates was also applauded for her statement that she shared because of the way that found out about her contract not being renewed.