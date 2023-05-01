Leva Bates Reveals Departure From AEW

After working with the company for four years, Leva Bates has announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling.

In the ring, Bates was known as "The Librarian," a character that spun out of the "Being the Elite" YouTube show. She also worked in multiple departments backstage, including makeup, wardrobe, and public relations, which also involved co-running the female-centric fan community Heels.

While it wasn't clear whether one or both of her contracts have expired, she shared on Twitter, "I've given my time, my focus, and my effort to the company, but now I've got to focus on myself, my future, and my career."