Amanda Huber Discusses Change And Growth Of AEW's Heels Community Post-Brandi Rhodes

In addition to putting on a weekly live show, All Elite Wrestling offers fans additional ways to get involved with regular community outreach events and opportunities like AEW Heels. Heels is a fan community for women started by Brandi Rhodes back when she and her husband Cody were members of the AEW roster, and in her absence, the group has been shepherded by Amanda Huber, who's on the AEW community outreach team, along with referee Aubrey Edwards and performers Leva Bates and Vickie Guerrero. Recently appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Huber discussed some of the changes made to Heels since the departure of Rhodes, highlighting her goal to provide AEW's female fans with a community where they can feel comfortable and welcome.

"At least in my head, I feel like I am really pushing the Heels growth," Huber said. The first thing on Huber's agenda was to change the logo from a pair of high heels to its current design, which is meant to broaden the horizons of who the community might appeal to.

"I came on, and ... I had seen Heels and, like Aubrey, I'm like, 'I love this concept, but it's just not for me,'" Huber said. Huber shared that she doesn't own a pair of high heels and she isn't interested in makeup, and she feels there were plenty of women in AEW's fanbase that felt the same way. From there, they went through a process of coming up with a new logo, and have since continued to broaden the horizon of Heels to appeal to all women.

Membership in AEW Heels, which requires a paid subscription, provides access to exclusive Heels events, a video archive of previous Heels events, pre-sale codes to AEW live events, as well as an online community space where fans can interact with one another.