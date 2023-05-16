Bruce Prichard Reminds Fans Hart/Austin Double Turn Didn't Happen In Just One Night

The iconic image of a bloodied Steve Austin passing out to Bret Hart's Sharpshooter will never be forgotten. And while the conclusion to the classic WrestleMania 13 match has been dubbed as the moment Austin turned babyface, Bruce Prichard — a key cog of WWE's creative team at the time — has reminded fans that the so-called double turn actually took place in the weeks leading up to that year's Showcase of Immortals.

On his recent "Something to Wrestling With" podcast, Prichard admitted that fans forced WWE's hand and tried to turn Austin babyface when he returned from his storyline ankle injury [caused by Brian Pillman] in late 1997.

"It wasn't all in one night," Prichard argued. "That's where people get lost in translation. When Steve came back from injury and got the Stone Cold gimmick rolling, he just had this groundswell of support — the audience wanted Steve to be their guy so bad! They waited and waited, and they had already turned Steve.

"If anything, it was the turning of Bret Hart that solidified the crybaby Bret [and turned Austin]. I think Bret felt, both personally and character-wise, that the audience just turned on him — for this foul-mouthed Texan that should be jeered, not cheered. That [crowd reaction] kinda confused Bret a little bit."