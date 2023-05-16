Chavo Guerrero Had A Good Time In AEW, Says He Could Go Back Eventually

Chavo Guerrero's AEW run was a blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it experience, but he did admit to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that there's a possibility he could return as he's "still on good terms with those guys."

However, while he is happy to make a return to AEW down the line, his work being a wrestling coordinator in the world of Hollywood does place restrictions on him. Guerrero has helped actors for projects such as "Young Rock," "Iron Claw," and "GLOW" to learn how to take bumps, and that means his availability is far less than normal.

"It's very hard for me to do wrestling stuff for long periods of time because my bread and butter right now is in TV shows and movies because it's a union, it's my insurance, my pension, all that stuff," he said. "You don't get a pension in pro wrestling."

Guerrero originally turned up to work in AEW alongside Andrade El Idolo, and the time Guerrero admitted to having a good time during that run. However, his commitment to the "Young Rock" project brought an end to that partnership.

"We were just getting into what we were starting to do and 'Young Rock' called for that overseas," he said. "I knew it was coming, I had told Tony [Khan], 'I gotta go do Young Rock at some point,' and he was basically, 'We will deal with it when it comes.'"

Guerrero revealed how much money he was making in that role and Khan pushed him to get involved. While he did tell Guerrero at the time that a job would be waiting for him, the project ended up taking longer than expected for Guerrero, and he admitted that things changed.

