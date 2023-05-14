Josh Barnett To Make His Pro Wrestling Noah Debut In September

It was announced on Sunday evening that former UFC Heavyweight Champion and GCW: Bloodsport host Josh Barnett will be making his Pro Wrestling Noah debut on September 3. Barnett will be facing the co-founder of the Japanese mixed martial arts promotion, Pancrase Masakatsu Funaki, which he commented on his upcoming debut.

"September 3rd in Osaka at the Edion Arena. Masakatsu Funaki (4th & 6th King of Pancrase, AJPW Triple Crown, GHC National Championship) vs Josh Barnett (10th King of Pancrase, UFC Heavyweight Champion, Metamoris Heavyweight Champion) Let's ride," tweeted Barnett.

The event will be taking place on the final night of Pro Wrestling Noah's N-1 Victory tournament. It will be taking place at the Edion Arena in Osaka.