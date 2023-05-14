AEW's Jungle Boy Jack Perry Says He'll Never 'Blabber On' Like MJF, Prefers Wrestling

AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry is set to face AEW World Champion MJF at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28. Perry recently spoke with What Culture ahead of the title match about his personal history of getting flack for his promos and not wanting to "blabber on" like MJF.

"Yeah, with the promo thing, I didn't really think about that on the indies," said Perry. "All I really wanted to do is wrestling. When I was a kid, I wanted to wrestle and do cool stuff. I feel like I've got that down. For the most part, I feel pretty competent. I could go in there with anyone in the world and throw down. The promos, I got a lot of flack in the beginning when I said I want to run away when they make me do it. People thought that was a literal thing. It's an expression. It's not my favorite thing to do. I'm never going to be like MJF and show up and request 30 minutes to go out there and blabber on."

He later said that he didn't "really care" or get nervous anymore about doing promos and does want to "improve." Perry of course won't be the only one who is vying for MJF's title, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara will also be in the AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing. MJF has been the AEW World Champion since defeating Jon Moxley at the 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The upcoming match will be his third time defending the title, the other two times were against Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson.

