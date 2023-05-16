Mick Foley Had To Argue With Eric Bischoff In WCW To Be At Birth Of Daughter Noelle

Being in the professional wrestling industry can be a selfish task at times with the focus being on winning titles, selling merchandise, and headlining PPVs. However, some things are more important than that, which was the case when Mick Foley requested some time off from WCW television.

He revealed on "Foley Is Pod" that his wife was having a difficult pregnancy with his daughter, Noelle, and that was something that took precedence for him. Despite being the "Hardcore Legend," Foley is well-known for being a family man and someone who cares for others, which he has often been praised for over the years.

"She had to spend most of the day resting, and so I asked Eric if I could have the time off. He said, 'Cactus, you just had time off for the Vader angle,' and I said, 'Yesterday on a house show I think I teamed up with Ice Train. You guys don't have any plans for me,'" he said. "He granted me the time off."

The break was something that Foley appreciated as he made it clear that telling the story was a thank you to WCW. Being able to have a break at the time of his daughter's birth is something that a lot of professional wrestlers aren't able to have.

"When I came back we were able to do some pretty good business," he said. "And I was able to be there when Noelle was born."

Foley was a part of WCW between 1991 and 1994, and later found fame with WWE, where he crafted a Hall of Fame career.

