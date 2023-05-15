WWE Reveals Tape Library Acquisition

WWE's tape library just keeps growing and growing.

Per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, a collection of 20 boxes of master tapes from International Championship Wrestling were recently revealed to be in possession of WWE. This came about during the Randy Savage-focused episode of "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" this past Sunday on A&E.

ICW lived from 1978-1984 under the supervision of Angelo and the late Lanny Poffo, "Macho Man's" father and late brother, respectively. Some clips from the promotion were even briefly seen in the episode, and featured WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton as well as Savage himself. However, it is not known when the footage came into their possession.