Iconic Movie Character Robocop Added To WWE Supercard Through May 31st

If you've ever envisioned RoboCop as a WWE superstar, your time is now. Though, only for a limited window.

In a press release from 2K Monday morning, it was announced that through their partnership with WWE and MGM, RoboCop would be making their way to WWE SuperCard until the end of May. The release also notes that two Superstar cards will be available during the event, as well as Prime Directives, ED-209 Support, and Helmet and Armor Plating Equipment cards.

WWE SuperCard is available on Amazon and Google Play on PC, but requires iOS 12.0 or later for iOS devices and Android 5.0 on any of the available Android devices.