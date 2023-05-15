Huge Update On The Rock's Future With The Fast And Furious Franchise (Spoilers)

A note for readers that the following article contains minor spoilers for the upcoming film Fast X.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, fresh off the financial fiasco of Black Adam, has returned to Hollywood in a surprise cameo.

According to The Wrap, Johnson has returned to the Fast & Furious franchise in the role of DSS agent Luke Hobbs in the upcoming Fast X. The Wrap was tight-lipped on what Johnson's cameo in the film entailed, but that it was part of a post-credit sequence.

Johnson's absence from the franchise had caused certain production strains, with producer and star Vin Diesel essentially begging Johnson to rejoin the franchise in 2021. The post was not well-received by The Rock, who told CNN that he didn't appreciate the manipulative nature of Diesel's request.