Eric Bischoff Agrees With Cody Rhodes Loss At WWE WrestleMania, 'If They Have A Plan'

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 39. However, at WWE's biggest event of the year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, "The American Nightmare" was defeated. Many fans felt that Rhodes should have emerged victorious that night to "finish the story" following his return to WWE in 2022. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has now weighed in with his thoughts.

"I think it's absolutely the right decision having Cody chase that title if, giant if, fluorescent colors, fireworks, anything else you can think of to draw attention to the word 'if' in this context, if they have a plan," Bischoff told Jon Chuckery.

Bischoff added that if WWE can replicate the success that they've had with The Bloodline storyline over the next 12 months with Rhodes – leading into a possible world title match at WrestleMania 40 – then "The American Nightmare's" defeat to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 would have been the right call. He said that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SoFi Stadium in L.A. could end up being a missed opportunity if the Stamford-based promotion doesn't have "a really great plan" in place. Bischoff thinks that there might be some cause for concern if fans don't see something that catches their attention in the next 90 days involving Rhodes and his quest for the gold.



