Dave Bautista Announced For New Action Comedy From Lionsgate, The Killer's Game

Fresh off of wrapping production on the action comedy My Spy: The Eternal Kingdom, former WWE Champion Dave Bautista is diving back into the genre, as he's attached to the upcoming movie The Killer's Game.

According to Deadline, Bautista will star in the movie, set to be directed by JJ Perry, a stuntman-turned-director that made his feature film debut last year with Day Shift. Lionsgate is in possession of the worldwide rights to the film and will begin selling it to distributors at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in France, set to begin tomorrow.

The story follows an assassin played by Bautista, that orders his own murder after a terminal diagnosis, only to find out that he had been misdiagnosed, leading to him fending off his fellow colleagues.