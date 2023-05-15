Reported Explanation For Why WWE Was Not Included In Today's NBC & FOX Upfronts

NBCUniversal and Fox both held upfronts today, and both had something in common: the auspicious absence of WWE. Both companies carry WWE programming on their networks, with Fox airing "SmackDown" on Fridays and NBCUniversal's USA airing "Raw" on Mondays, and "NXT" on Tuesdays.

The absence of WWE from both upfronts raised some eyebrows, but a new report from PWInsiderElite shed some light on why WWE was excluded. It reported that both NBCU and Fox categorize WWE alongside their sports programming. Since today's upfronts were focused on entertainment programming, this was the main reason WWE was not mentioned.

The exclusive windows for TV rights negotiations between WWE and both companies have reportedly expired or soon will, meaning WWE can shop its media rights around to other networks.