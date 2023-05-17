WWE Superstar Omos Wishes He Could Have Wrestled The Undertaker

Omos has been involved in some notable matches as of late. "The Nigerian Giant went one-on-one with Brock Lesnar on the second night of WrestleMania 39 before taking on Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Backlash earlier this month. Omos recently revealed which past WWE performer he would liked to have faced during an interview with the "DC101" radio station.

"Obviously The Undertaker," Omos said. "Oh my goodness. I would have loved to get in the ring with him. I would have loved to get in the ring with him and get to share the ring with him and just be in there."

Omos added that he was a fan of The Undertaker's past matches with Shawn Michaels and Batista, and said that he and "The Deadman" could have done some amazing things in the ring if they had been able to work with each other.

The Undertaker recently disclosed that he was a fan of Omos, describing the former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion as a "very special talent." The WWE Hall of Famer also disclosed that he'd had the opportunity to mentor Omos at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The Undertaker revealed that Omos does a lot of the things he looks for when it comes to someone he really wants to coach. Omos is currently a "free agent" following the 2023 WWE Draft, which means he is allowed to appear on any WWE brand.

